Last March, Kids Fest happened at Washington Crown Center just before COVID-19 restrictions were kicking in and events were canceled far and wide.
Twelve months ago, most people hoped or assumed that the coronavirus would be behind us by now and life would have reverted to normal. We’re not quite there yet, so for that reason, Kids Fest will be happening online this year rather than in person on Sunday.
Kids Fest is put together by the Observer-Reporter, and “it’s always been one of our goals to bring the best events to the community,” according to Jessica Tennant, the newspaper’s event manager. She said that having Kids Fest happen virtually this year will “help everyone weather the storm” stirred up by the coronavirus.
It will start at 11 a.m. and continue through 2 p.m. Kids Fest will consist of doings that are both educational and fun. Participants can learn tips about healthy meal preparation, drawing, and how to build a bird feeder, among other activities. They will also be able to ride the rails with the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum and learn about exotic animals like a tiger or sloth.
When it comes to the latter, Tennant pointed out, participants “will get to see them from the comfort of their homes.”
Of course, everyone is crossing their fingers that, by this time in 2022, Kids Fest will be back at Crown Center.
“That is our hope,” Tennant said.
Kids Fest is free. Those interested in watching can sign up at kidsfestpa.com. It’s sponsored by several businesses and organizations, including the Washington Health System, 84 Lumber and Washington Salvation Army.