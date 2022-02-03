A charge of kidnapping filed by Waynesburg police against a borough man who was found with a runaway teen last month has been withdrawn and new charges filed.
State police charged James Michael Jordan, 29, of 363 Nazer St., last week with felonies of interference with custody of children and receiving stolen property, as well as a misdemeanor charge of corruption of minors.
Waynesburg police initially charged Jordan with kidnapping. Police Chief Tom Ankrom said that as he interviewed the suspect, he learned most of the acts took place outside of his department’s jurisdiction.
Ankrom handed over the case to state police and the original charges were withdrawn.
Waynesburg police first reported the 14-year-old missing Jan. 11. According to court documents, a protection from abuse order is in place between Jordan and the youth.
Police said the teen left home early Jan. 11 and stole her grandmother’s Jeep. Jordan had the teen pick him up near Kirby Road in Whiteley Township, court documents state. Police found the two at a motel in Lewisburg, W.Va., the following night.
District Judge Glenn Bates sent Jordan to the Greene County Prison on $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 10.