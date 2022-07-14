Applications are being accepted for the Keystone Communities Program through Aug. 31.
The Department of Community and Economic Development program is designed to encourage the creation of partnerships between the public and private sectors that jointly support local initiatives. These initiatives include the growth and stability of neighborhoods and communities; social and economic diversity; and a strong and secure quality of life.
Matching funds are required and vary depending on the grant category for which the application is sent.
Grant categories include:
- Planning
- Implementation (Designated Main, Elm and Keystone Communities only)
- Facade
- Development
- Public Improvement
- Accessible Housing
Those who intend to apply should contact Johnna Pro, DCED Regional Director, at 412-565-5098 or email jopro@pa.gov.