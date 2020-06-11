Kennywood will open its season July 11 with social distancing measures in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Guests to the West Mifflin amusement park will be required to register in advance to attend and wear face masks on the grounds, Kennywood announced Wednesday.
“The way we will operate this summer is significantly different from what we are all used to as we adapt to the new landscape created by COVID-19,” the company stated in a news release.
“While we are committed to enhanced standards in an effort to keep you as healthy and safe as possible, there remains an inherent and elevated risk of exposure to COVID-19 in any public place and any place where people are present.”
The online RSVP system will go live June 17, and availability dates will be released in phases.
Everyone will have their body temperatures checked at the gate. Anyone with a temperature about 100.4 degrees or displaying COVID-19 symptoms will be denied entry, the park said.
For more information, visit: www.kennywood.com/summer2020/.