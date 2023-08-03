Washington businessman Mark Kennison has filed paperwork to run as an independent candidate for the city’s mayor in the upcoming general election.
Kennison filed his nominating papers at the Washington County Elections Office just before Tuesday’s deadline for non-party affiliated candidates to run for office.
He secured 152 signatures while circulating his nominating petition over the weekend, which are significantly more than the 100 he needed to get on the ballot to run for mayor in Washington. Since he is running as an independent, he was permitted to seek signatures from any registered voter in the city regardless of their party affiliation.
Any registered voter in Washington can challenge Kennison’s petitions by Tuesday, but that would mean more than one-third of his signatures would need to be declared invalid for him to get booted from the ballot.
Kennison, 39, who owns the Presidents Pub restaurant and Nineteen North event venue in Washington, had previously announced that he was planning to run for Washington County commissioner as an independent. It’s not clear why Kennison changed his political aspirations, and he could not be reached for comment Wednesday to discuss his decision to run for mayor.
Regardless, Kennison will now face Democratic nominee Jojo Burgess in the Nov. 7 election for mayor. Burgess defeated two-term incumbent Mayor Scott Putnam by a margin of 483-415 in the Democratic primary on May 16.
This will be the second time Kennison has run for mayor. He was the Republican nominee when he narrowly lost to Putnam in the 2019 general election.
According to county elections records, Kennison was a registered Republican until Feb. 28 when he changed his party affiliation to independent, which allowed him to circulate nominating petitions after the primary. Any candidate who wanted to run as an independent in this year’s general election was required to be registered as an unaffiliated voter at least 30 days before the primary.
Several other unaffiliated party candidates also filed their paperwork before Tuesday’s deadline.
David Bails, Demo Agoris and Walter Nesic filed paperwork to run as Libertarian candidates for three open seats on Houston Borough Council. They will face Lisa Minney, who won the Democratic nomination in the primary and mounted a successful write-in campaign for the Republican nomination.
Gerald L. Jones Jr. is running as an independent candidate for East Finley Township supervisor and will face Timothy S. Byers, who won a write-in race in the Republican primary.
Michael Fisher is running in the For The People party for Fallowfield Township supervisor and will go against Bruce C. Smith, who won the Republican primary.
