A missing kayaker in Greene County had not been found as of Sunday afternoon.
Shane Allen Phillips, 65, of Sycamore, was reported missing a little after 11 p.m. Thursday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Phillips was reported missing from Brown Creek and Water Dam roads in Franklin Township.
