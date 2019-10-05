State Rep. Josh Kail, R-Beaver/Washington, will host a concealed carry seminar from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at South Franklin Community Building, 100 Municipal Road, Washington.
"As gun owners, it is our responsibility to know how to safely operate our firearms and work within the law that grants us that right, particularly for anyone with a concealed carry permit," Kail said. "This seminar is a convenient opportunity to become more informed."
Kim Stolfer, president of Firearm Owners Against Crime, will share information and answer questions about Pennsylvania's concealed carry laws.
Space is limited for this free seminar. For more information or to RSVP for the event, call 724-728-7655 or visit www.repkail.com.