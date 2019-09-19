Rep. Josh Kail, R-Beaver/Washington, will be hosting a series of Donuts and Discussion events to provide residents of the 15th District with the opportunity to ask their state-related questions and share any concerns. The next event will be held from 8:30-10 a.m. Sept. 27 at Independence Township Municipal Building, 343 Campbell St., Avella.
This series of breakfast events will be an informal opportunity for residents to ask any state-related questions or share their concerns.
Registration is not required for the Donut and Discussion events. For further information, call Kail’s district office in Center Township at 724-728-7655.