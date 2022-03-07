A 16-year-old who was shot in the face in a gunfight at a Circle K outlet in Carmichaels Thursday is facing multiple charges related to the incident, including attempted murder, aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.
Christopher McKenzie, 16, of Carmichaels, is accused of firing on four others outside the Circle K at 202 W. George St., about 3:45 p.m. Thursday. Kobe Lee Cramer, 18, of Dunbar Township, Vincent Edward Pratt, 16, of Redstone Township, and siblings Marquis Noah Curry-Jones, 17, and Joshua Allen Curry-Jones, 19, both of Uniontown, have all already been charged with attempted murder.
The charges are listed on an arrest warrant issued by District Judge Lee Watson Friday afternoon. As of Friday, McKenzie was listed in stable condition at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va. Joshua and Marquis Curry-Jones also sustained gunshot wounds in the exchange. Cramer and Pratt were both arraigned Friday.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, surveillance footage at the Circle K store shows McKenzie taking items from a vehicle Cramer, Pratt and the Curry-Jones siblings were in and then attempting to flee. Pratt, Joshua and Marquis Curry-Jones allegedly kicked and punched him outside the store, leading McKenzie to open fire on them. Police said McKenzie could be seen flinching in the security footage, indicating he had been hit.
Shell casings were scattered in the parking lot of the Circle K store, and a bullet hole was found in the ice machine outside the store, according to charging documents. Customers and employees were inside the store when the incident unfolded, state police said.