Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh announced Friday that a state police investigation into the fatal shooting of a Burgettstown man by a trooper earlier this year determined the trooper’s actions were justified.

The trooper, whom Walsh did not identify, fired seven shots at Dennis Fonoimoana, 26, hitting him five times after he brandished a firearm, according to Walsh.

