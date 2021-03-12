Jury trials will resume Monday at the Washington County Courthouse, although many COVID-19 emergency protocols have been extended until July to keep visitors safe.
President Judge John Disalle extended the “emergency judicial order” Wednesday with many of the restrictions that have been in place at the courthouse since the coronavirus pandemic took hold of the region last March.
But criminal jury trials, which have been halted since Nov. 13 when Senior Judge Katherine Emery delayed them after a rise in COVID-19 cases during the fall, will be allowed to continue with 50% attendance capacity in the courtroom. Civil jury trials will be allowed to return at the beginning of June, according to DiSalle’s order.
The previous extension of a similar order issued by Emery in December was scheduled to expire at the end of March.
Masks continue to be required for everyone inside the building, although judicial officers can permit their removal so a person can be heard, such as when a witness is testifying in court.
If there are too many people inside a courtroom at trial, the presiding judge can ask some in attendance to leave and “arrange for an alternative method to access the proceedings” through the court administrator.
“The interest for public access is greater for jury trials than many other proceedings; therefore, efforts will be made to accommodate public access,” DiSalle wrote in his order.
The order also recommends using video conferencing when possible and limiting the transport of criminal defendants. Those who are jailed should appear through video conferencing, except for their trials.
The courthouse’s row offices will remain open, although electronic filing is encouraged when possible.