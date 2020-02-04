Jury selection began Monday morning in Washington County Court in the trial of two members of the Pagans motorcycle club who are accused of attempted homicide in the beating of a former club member last year in Charleroi.
Additional summonses were mailed to ensure a large pool of potential jurors.
Judge John DiSalle is presiding at the trial of Joseph Olinsky III, 46, of McKeesport, and Matthew Vasquez, 31, of Monessen.
Troy Harris, 54, was injured the night of April 18 inside the Slovak Club, 700 McKean Ave.
Harris was formerly a Pagan, but left at some point and joined the offshoot Sutars Soldiers Motorcycle Club.
The victim was unconscious when he was hospitalized at Allegheny General, Pittsburgh. He spent several months as a patient and in various other care facilities, using a cane and undergoing speech therapy because of the extent of his injuries.
One member of the Pagans is cooperating with the government. So are several nonmembers who are charged with having been involved.
The jury selection process continued throughout the day Monday and beyond the usual courthouse closing time of 4:30 p.m.
Deputy District Attorneys Jason Walsh and Leslie Ridge are prosecuting the case. Olinsky is represented by Renee Colbert and Vasquez’s attorney is Stephen Colafella.