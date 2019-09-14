A Washington County jury deliberated for more than six hours this week before acquitting a Bentleyville man of four sexual assault charges and failing to reach a verdict on other counts.
Timothy Burton, 45, of Lincoln Avenue, was arrested by state police in May 2017.
Jurors on Wednesday night found Burton not guilty on charges of rape, and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault and indecent assault. The last three charges involved a victim under age 16.
They were unable to reach a verdict on five felony counts and two misdemeanors.
The victim told state police the first assault happened when she was 15 years old during summer 2012 when she was on a boat docked in the Charleroi area. The other encounters took place over a four-year period.
She also told police just before she turned 18, Burton gave her vodka before forcing her to have sexual intercourse with him at a home in Bentleyville, then had sex with him two more times and that he would typically provide her with alcohol.
Assistant District Attorney John Paul Lewis replied, “I’ll have to look at it,” when asked if Burton would be tried again on the remaining counts. Prosecutors have a year in which to decide whether to re-try the case on the remaining charges.
Burton’s attorney, Noah Geary, said he is advocating on Burton’s behalf that counts stemming from the acquittals should be dismissed.
Presiding at the trial was Judge Gary Gilman. Attorneys conferred Friday on how to handle the remaining counts, but there was no immediate decision by the judge.
Geary said his client’s bond status did not change. Burton remains free on a 10% of $250,000 bond.