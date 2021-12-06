A Greene County man accused of raping a preteen girl several times was convicted on all charges following a two-day jury trial this week.
Matthew S. Perry was found guilty late Thursday on charges of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, indecent assault and corruption of minors.
An aggravated indecent assault charge was dismissed before the Greene County jury of 10 women and two men began deliberations Thursday afternoon. President Judge Lou Dayich is expected to sentence Perry early next year following a pre-sentencing investigation.
Perry, 43, of Monongahela Township, was charged in June 2017 after the girl told investigators she was assaulted several times between the summer of 2016 and March 2017, including once in Perry’s vehicle while it was parked in a wooded area. He was arrested two months later when U.S. marshals found him hiding in Morgantown, W.Va.
However, it took more than four years for Perry to go to trial after he was initially deemed incompetent to face the charges and spent time undergoing treatment at Torrance State Hospital near Blairsville.
His wife, Cheyenna Perry, 39, pleaded guilty in December 2018 to recording videos and taking photographs of a girl engaged in sexual acts, and then sending them to her husband while he was trying to evade capture. She was sentenced to serve 3½ to 7 years in state prison and ordered to register for life as a sex offender after she pleaded guilty to all charges. In exchange for the plea, she agreed to cooperate in the prosecution against her husband in the child rape case.
Meanwhile, Matthew Perry is also facing thousands of additional charges in a separate case in which he was accused of molesting another young girl several years ago. State police charged Perry in October 2020 with nearly 15,000 separate counts for ongoing abuse of a young girl that dates back to 2008, according to court documents. Perry is scheduled to appear in plea court Jan. 12 at the Greene County Courthouse.