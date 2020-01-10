A Washington County jury, in returning a verdict Thursday afternoon, found a Fayette County man guilty of possession of crack cocaine and possession of the drug with intent to deliver.
David Wayne Brown Sr., 44, of Uniontown, formerly of Brownsville, was accused in connection with delivering a “rock” of crack cocaine weighing .33 grams at a bar in Clarksville more than three years ago.
The Washington County District Attorney’s Drug Task Force filed charges against Brown.
Judge Gary Gilman scheduled sentencing for April 2. Brown remains free on $25,000 unsecured bond, but he must be monitored by a probation office. Brown asked that jurisdiction be transferred to Fayette County.
His attorney, Kimberly Furmanek, said she intends to appeal Brown’s conviction, contending the prosecution did not exercise due diligence in bringing Brown to trial in a timely manner after the alleged transaction on Sept. 29, 2016.
Assistant District Attorney Craig McKay called that pursuit “meritless and frivolous. The verdict was fair and just.”
Brown was on parole at the time of the offense.