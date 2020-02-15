A Washington County jury awarded a Mon Valley resident $15,000 in connection with a 2015 traffic accident in Washington.
Darlene Grose of Charleroi brought suit in 2017 against Progressive Advanced Insurance Co. of Mayfield, Ohio, claiming that she was not adequately compensated under her own policy that dealt with damages and injuries caused by an under-insured motorist.
The chain-reaction crash occurred July 31, 2015, when Grose's vehicle was stopped on West Beau St. at Jefferson Avenue.
The insurance company claimed Grose's hip injury was not due to the crash, but resulted from a pre-existing condition. In its verdict, the jury disagreed. The verdict identified Scott Warcholak of Eighty Four as the negligent driver.
The case was tried before President Judge Katherine B. Emery.