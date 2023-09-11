Group - Smiling.jpg

Courtesy of Kimberly Sterling

The Junior Achievement of Western Pennsylvania 18 Under 18 Class of 2023 is comprised of 18 area students, including Bristol Joseph, 10, front left, of South Strabane; Mallory Schreiber, 18, front center, of Finleyville; and Grace Reid-Vensel, 17, front, second from right, of North Franklin.

Junior Achievement of Western Pennsylvania is again looking to showcase and celebrate 18 youths ages 18 and younger for their accomplishments and achievements in the 18 Under Eighteen initiative.

Students selected for 18 Under Eighteen will represent a wide range of strengths, interests and skills that embody how they have distinguished themselves as leaders and role models, using their abilities to succeed in raising money, volunteering, and/or engaging in entrepreneurial pursuits.

