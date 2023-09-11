Junior Achievement of Western Pennsylvania is again looking to showcase and celebrate 18 youths ages 18 and younger for their accomplishments and achievements in the 18 Under Eighteen initiative.
Students selected for 18 Under Eighteen will represent a wide range of strengths, interests and skills that embody how they have distinguished themselves as leaders and role models, using their abilities to succeed in raising money, volunteering, and/or engaging in entrepreneurial pursuits.
Candidates will be chosen by a panel of judges in the corporate, nonprofit, community, and educational sectors of the region.
The 2024 program, presented by EQT, seeks to drive awareness to the generational stereotypes placed on Generation Z and Generation Alpha, whose oldest members are now on the cusp of becoming teenagers. Through the initiative, JA hopes to change the narrative by shining a light on the young leaders empowering change for the future.
Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices.
”Our world is changing, and our children are inheriting problems that are unheard of to prior generations,” said Patrice Matamoros, president of JA. “This program is an opportunity for us to not only listen to young people’s worries but also celebrate the remarkable hope they bring to our collective future.”
The 2023 honorees were recognized earlier this year and included three youths from Washington County: Bristol Joseph of South Strabane and the Trinity Area School District; Grace Reid-Vensel, North Franklin, Lincoln Park Performing Arts School, and Mallory Schreiber, Finleyville, Bentworth School District. Also honored were Kriti Gupta and Isaac Bernstein of the Upper St. Clair School District and Grace Howard and Mohammed Shedeed of the South Fayette School District.
Junior Achievement’s courses help those in the 18 Under Eighteen initiative reach the next level by offering the Intern to VP Professional Branding and Leadership Development Training Program, through Moments of Focus LLC. The course teaches personal branding, cross-divisional networking and professional development.
JA is seeking nominations through Oct. 27, with selected candidates debuting Jan. 9. An awards presentation is scheduled for Feb. 6 at Acrisure Stadium. Nominations will be accepted for those living in the 56-county footprint of Western Pennsylvania and Northern West Virginia. Parents, teachers and peers can nominate individuals electronically at westernpa.ja.org.
