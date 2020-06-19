Staff writer
Today is Juneteenth.
And it’s stacking up to be a Juneteenth unlike any other.
A holiday celebrating the emancipation of slaves in 1865 and black freedom, a spotlight has been cast on Juneteenth this year as a result of the Black Lives Matter protests that have been taking place across the nation, and the increased awareness of how systemic racism has played out over American history.
Juneteenth has also become part of the national conversation, thanks to President Trump’s decision to hold a campaign rally in Tulsa, Okla., on Juneteenth. Tulsa is the site of a notorious 1921 massacre that killed at least 26 black residents of Tulsa and decimated a thriving black residential and business district. The rally was later shifted to Saturday so it would not occur on Juneteenth.
Tashekia Russell, who grew up in Pittsburgh, told The Washington Post that Juneteenth is “like Fourth of July for us. How have so many never known? We really live in two Americas.”
Why is Juneteenth celebrated on June 19? On June 19, 1865, two months after the end of the Civil War, federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to let slaves know that they were free. It was the last outpost to hear that slavery had been abolished and the war was over. It was made an official state holiday in Texas 40 years ago, and 46 states and Washington, D.C., now observe Juneteenth. It’s also been made a holiday by such companies as Nike, J.C. Penney, Twitter and The New York Times.
In 2019, June 19 became the Juneteenth National Freedom Day in Pennsylvania. In a statement released Thursday, Gov. Tom Wolf said this Juneteenth “is a moment to honor African American history and reflect on how each of us can promote equality, liberty and justice for all people.”
The governor also said, “This Juneteenth we have an opportunity to unite against injustice and create lasting change that will make Pennsylvania and our nation a better place for everyone.”
A Juneteenth celebration is planned for June 27 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the LeMoyne Community Center in Washington. Organizer Lorrin Dixon said they will “teach a bit of history,” and there will be food, music and some games.
“This is something a friend and I have talked about doing for years,” Dixon said.
He acknowledged that the turmoil across the United States has brought attention to Juneteenth, “but if what’s going on in the country helps people get together, I’ll take it.”