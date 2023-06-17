Federal and state offices are closed Monday in observance of Juneteenth National Independence Day.
Washington and Greene County offices will be open, but courts in both counties will be closed. Most municipal offices will be open.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.Subscribe
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.Subscribe Login
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Federal and state offices are closed Monday in observance of Juneteenth National Independence Day.
Washington and Greene County offices will be open, but courts in both counties will be closed. Most municipal offices will be open.
There will be no mail delivery on Monday, and all driver license and photo centers, including the state Department of Transportation’s full-service center in Harrisburg, will be closed Saturday through Monday. Customers may obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services online through the website, www.dmv.pa.gov.
President Biden signed legislation in 2021 establishing June 19 as a new federal law to commemorate the abolition of slavery. The date marks the anniversary of the day federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to inform enslaved people that they had been freed months after the Civil War had ended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.