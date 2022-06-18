Federal and state offices are closed Monday in observance of Juneteenth National Independence Day.
Washington County courts will be closed, but county offices will remain open, as will city of Washington offices. Greene County courts and offices will be open as well.
There will be no mail delivery on Monday, and all driver license and photo centers, including its full-service center in Harrisburg, will be closed Saturday through Monday. Customers may obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services online through the website, www.dmv.pa.gov.
President Biden signed legislation last year establishing June 19 as a new federal law to commemorate the abolition of slavery. The date marks the anniversary of the day federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to inform enslaved people that they had been freed months after the Civil War had ended.