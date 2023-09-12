A judge in Greene County is asking the state Attorney General’s office to serve as the special prosecutor investigating District Attorney David Russo’s actions in charging two county officials earlier this year.
President Judge Lou Dayich signed the one-page order last week tapping the attorney general to handle the case after he determined there was enough evidence to show probable cause that Russo “committed gross negligence in performance of his duties.”
The decision came after Dayich’s Sept. 5 order calling for a special prosecutor to investigate and possibly indict Russo over his handling of a criminal investigation into how the ballot order was selected for candidates in March. County Commission Chairman Mike Belding and county solicitor Robert “Gene” Grimm both were charged over the process with “casting of lots” before the May 16 primary, although Russo referred the criminal case to the attorney general, which reviewed the investigation and withdrew all charges.
In response, Grimm filed a motion to remove Russo from office on May 12 by arguing it was a conflict of interest for the district attorney to investigate the case rather than refer it to other authorities first since he was also a candidate affected by the process. Dayich held a hearing last month to listen to the accusations, and the judge’s order last week found probable cause that Russo abused his prosecutorial powers with “willful and gross negligence in the execution of his duty,” which now gives the Attorney General’s office the ability to investigate and file a misdemeanor charge, if warranted.
A spokesman for the attorney general confirmed “the latest development” with the judge’s decision appointing the office as special prosecutor, but declined further comment about the investigation.
Russo blasted the decision Monday, calling Dayich’s decision “political” and questioning the decision to appoint a special prosecutor under state Title 16, subsections 1405 and 1406 that allows for such an investigation.
“It’s all part of a political agenda,” Russo said. “Dayich and the A-G want to prosecute me under an antiquated statute under which, to my knowledge, no district attorney has ever been charged. It’s unfortunate that this is what politics have turned into in this country.”
If the Attorney General’s office decides to charge Russo, the case would go through the normal legal process. Punishment for a conviction on the misdemeanor charge includes up to one year in jail, a $1,000 fine and removal from office.
Russo, who was elected to office in 2019, lost in the May primary to Republican challenger Brianna Vanata, who also secured the Democratic nomination through a write-in campaign. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Vanata will be taking over as district attorney in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.