A Donora resident who pleaded guilty to robbing a Citizens National Bank inside a Carroll Township supermarket and fleeing from police last year was sentenced this week in Washington County Court.
Angela Marie McKinley, 41, of McKean Avenue, appeared Tuesday before Judge Gary Gilman, who ordered her to spend one year less a day to two years less two days in the county jail.
After completing her incarceration, Gilman is requiring her to spend two years on probation.
The judge also ordered her to pay $975 restitution to the bank, which has a branch inside the Giant Eagle store at 1300 Country Club Road.
The robbery was committed in late September of last year when a woman handed a note to a teller indicating she was was armed. The teller did not see a weapon.
After obtaining a description of the robber and vehicle, police broadcast it. A citizen spotted the vehicle, and police arrested McKinley after she led them on a chase that ended at the Monongahela Bridge.
The Mon Valley office of the FBI was contacted, but the case was referred for local prosecution on behalf of Pennsylvania.
Court documents indicate police found $22,825 in her vehicle, and bank officials told police $26,000 was stolen in the robbery.