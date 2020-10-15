After several postponements, a former elected official admitted before a judge Thursday that he stole cash and checks from the Washington County clerk of courts office.
After Frank Scandale, 52, of Canonsburg, admitted guilt, Senior Judge Gerald Solomon sentenced him to seven years’ probation, with the first two years to be spent on electronic home monitoring.
As part of a plea agreement, Scandale agreed to immediately pay $11,000 worth of restitution totaling $101,876, including the amount of stolen money and costs associated with the investigation that included a forensic audit.
More than a year has passed since Washington County Controller Michael Namie informed the county commissioners of an audit of the clerk of courts office that uncovered financial irregularities.
Money was missing from the row office, which handles payments in criminal cases and for various criminal cases and other miscellaneous matters.
Scandale's salary at the time the investigation began was $85,258.
Scandale, a Democrat, shunned efforts to withdraw his name from the November 2019 ballot so the party could choose a replacement. He lost his bid for a second, four-year term to Brenda Davis, former Washington mayor, in a Republican sweep of Washington County row offices.