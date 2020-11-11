A Washington County judge sentenced a Fayette County man to 10 to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting a minor.
Henry Baron Neil III, 43, of LaBelle, is an inmate at SCI-Camp Hill, according to a state Department of Corrections database.
Neil pleaded guilty last week before Judge Gary Gilman, who ordered him to serve that sentence consecutively to a prior incarceration.
In the most recent charge, filed in January by Officer Mark Stewart of the regional police force from Roscoe, Elco, Stockdale and Allenport, Neil was accused of committing, on multiple occasions, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with the victim when she was between the ages of 9 and 11 in his home.
The mother of the victim contacted RESA police in September 2020 to report Neil had inappropriate contact with the child between January 2016 and October 2018, the records show.
Police arranged for the girl to be interviewed at the Allegheny County Child Advocacy Center at Washington Hospital.
The girl said Neil threatened that “if she ever told anyone he would do it worse,” police noted in the affidavit.
At the time of his most recent arrest, Neil had been serving a prison sentence of 3 to 6 years after pleading guilty in Washington County Court of Common Pleas in March 2019 to indecent assault on a child under age 13, online court records show. That crime took place in 2017 at his then-home on Coal Street in Dunlevy.
Neil will be required to register as a sex offender for life, according to Washington County District Attorney Gene Vittone.
Deputy District Attorney Leslie Ridge and First Assistant District Attorney Jason Walsh prosecuted the case, while Neil was represented by Assistant Public Defender Joseph Carroll.