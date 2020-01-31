A local man charged with robberies in Chartiers Township and Washington was sentenced this week in Washington County Court to four to 10 years in prison followed by five years of probation.
Glenn Edward "Boo" Davis, Jr., 30, whose last address was on Addison Street, pleaded guilty to a felony aggravated assault that occurred outside a Pike Street bar in September 2018 in Chartiers Township.
Davis was charged with assaulting a man and leaving with his wallet. The victim was taken to a hospital in Pittsburgh where he was evaluated and treated for injuries, including fluid on his brain.
While avoiding a jury trial next week in the Chartiers case, Judge Valarie Costanzo also accepted Davis' guilty pleas in a more recent set of charges filed against him by Washington police and sentenced him.
Davis chose to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery and possessing a firearm after a prior conviction.
"We were able to resolve both cases at the same time," said Assistant District Attorney John Friedmann Thursday.
The latest charges arose from a robbery on Chestnut Street in Washington's West End this past December.
Davis and his co-defendants arranged a drug deal and attempted to pass counterfeit money, according to police.
During the altercation, a gun was produced and Davis took possession of the gun and struck the victim in the head with the gun.
The victim suffered a a cut to his head and was treated at Washington Hospital.
A passerby on Chestnut Street called 911 and police were dispatched. Davis and his co-defendants then took a fanny pack from the victim and fled to a house on Hayes Avenue, where they were located and taken into custody by city police within an hour.