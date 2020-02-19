In an interview not long ago with Don Hodor, executive director of Southpointe Chamber of Commerce, Richard DiSalle observed, “I think I’m the only person appointed to two different appellate courts by two different governors of two different parties.”
That feat, which was pre-dated by his serving for seven years on the Washington County Court of Common Pleas, led many a person to refer to him in conversation as “Judge DiSalle” even when he had resumed practicing law.
Richard DiSalle died unexpectedly Sunday at age 93.
In the same interview with Hodor, DiSalle noted, as a son of an immigrant father, his first job was unloading and stacking concrete blocks. After serving in the U.S. Army, he earned both a bachelor’s and a law degree from the University of Pittsburgh.
By the 1960s, DiSalle, a Canonsburg native who practiced law in his hometown, was a rising star in Washington County politics, having been named first assistant district attorney by District Attorney Jess D. Costa in 1968.
Costa, a Democrat, ousted one-term Republican DA Harold V. Fergus. The legislature created a fourth judgeship in Washington County to which Fergus was appointed. DiSalle then defeated incumbent judge Fergus in the November 1969 Washington County election.
Lt. Gov.-elect Ernest P. Kline of Beaver County invited the newly minted judge to administer his oath of office in Harrisburg in 1970 at inaugural ceremonies.
After seven years on the Washington County bench, DiSalle was tapped by Gov. Milton Shapp, a Democrat, in 1977 for Commonwealth Court.
DiSalle and another appointee hoped to run for retention, meaning voters would weigh in with either “yes” or “no.” But the state Supreme Court determined the incumbents had to participate in a regular election, potentially against other candidates.
In a close contest, DiSalle lost a bid to be elected statewide to a full term.
Nonetheless, he was chosen by Gov. Dick Thornburgh, a Republican, in 1980 for Superior Court.
Again, after a grueling campaign, he failed to gain enough support from the statewide electorate.
A few years after he came home to Peters Township, a “Draft DiSalle” committee spearheaded by political heavyweights from Charleroi, Canonsburg and elsewhere hoped he would return to the county bench.
President Judge Charles G. Sweet had decided to hang up his robe after 20 years, and the Washington County Democratic Committee unanimously agreed to support DiSalle if only he would run.
DiSalle, however, had other ideas.
A 1983 Observer-Reporter story quoted him as saying, “Having been involved in two very close and expensive statewide campaigns, the debts of which are still felt, and added to that the expense of having five sons in college or graduate school, I regret that I am unable to accept the gracious invitation of my friends and supporters to run for the Common Pleas judgeship.”
DiSalle was both a litigator and a litigant in Washington County Court. He and his wife sued the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for libel in connection with a 1979 news story about a will, going back to a time when DiSalle was an attorney in private practice.
A jury in 1985 returned a verdict of $210,000 in compensatory damages and $2 million in punitive damages against the newspaper and in favor of the DiSalles. Litigation continued in state and federal courts, finally ending in 1989 when the Post-Gazette paid the verdict plus $561,000 in interest.
Years later, local attorney Stephen I. Richman would refer to the Paul Ciaffoni estate story deemed to be libelous as an early version of “fake news.”
DiSalle, Richman said, became “principal of a very highly respected law firm in Pittsburgh, but he continued to be a mover and shaker in Washington County.”
Commissioners John Bevec, Bracken Burns and Diana Irey hired DiSalle as county solicitor from 2000 through 2003.
“Judge DiSalle loved public service,” said Commission Chairman Diana Irey Vaughan. “He always made himself available. He treated me like a daughter, and he was always so kind to me. I would make him a cup of green tea.
“He was very patient, always trying to make sure I understood county government. He was so active in his community. I loved watching him on the campaign trail when his son, John, ran for judge.”
Richard DiSalle also campaigned last year for Traci McDonald Kemp in her successful quest to become Washington County’s first black woman judge.
Her father, James “Cookie” McDonald had been president of the Washington NAACP when Richard DiSalle first ran for county judge. The NAACP is a non-partisan organization, so the leader formed a separate political organization to support DiSalle.
“He’s always been a man for the people and I thought he would treat everyone equally, everyone,” McDonald, a member of the Washington County Housing Authority, said Tuesday.
Richman also recalled that Richard DiSalle “belonged to everything.
“It was rare evening when he was not going to some event. His connection to and promotion and love of humanity was his most wonderful characteristic and trait.”
At the time of his death, Richard DiSalle was president of Canonsburg-Houston-Southpointe Rotary Club, a term that was to have run midway through summer.
“He was one of the most amazing men I’ve ever met in my life, and I’ve met a lot of good people,” said DeDe MacTaggart, past president of the Rotary Club. The two shared an interest in the Washington Jazz Society, and Hodor said Richard DiSalle was learning to play the piano.
Through Hodor, DiSalle visited with Hodor’s father, Amil, bringing him Polish pierogies.
“My dad was 97. He spent hours with my dad,” Hodor said. “He reached out to someone he didn’t really meet.”
And Richard DiSalle was someone who had met many, many people.
Hodor recalled, “When you’d go to an event with him, it would take you an hour to leave because he knew absolutely everybody in the room.”