A member of the Peters Township Sanitary Authority Board has been removed from his position by a Washington County judge.

Richard Lawson, who was one of three Union Township appointees on the board, was removed by a judgment from Judge Michael J. Lucas on Aug. 8, as a result of claims that Lawson was creating a hostile work environment.

