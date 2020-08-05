Washington County Judge Gary Gilman issued a bench warrant for Leona Mae Biser for failing to come to court as scheduled to enter a plea in a case in which she was charged with abusing her care-dependent sister.
Biser, 51, according to court records, has addresses on Sixth Street in Vestaburg, Centerville Borough, and Filbert Heights Road in Republic, Fayette County. Gilman’s bench warrant allows law enforcement to take her into custody and confine her in the Washington County jail.
A March hearing on her case was rescheduled due to a court emergency declared during the height of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Biser is charged with endangering the welfare of a care-dependent person for whom she was responsible; unlawful restraint; false imprisonment; and recklessly endangering another person.
An anonymous tip to the state Department of Human Services in late November revealed Loretta Lancaster, 53, was kept in a man-made cell in the living room of a home that did not have running water and was found to be in deplorable condition. Lancaster had not been given solid food or prescribed medicine.
Biser was charged in January, and the state attorney general’s office is prosecuting the case.