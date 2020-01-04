A Washington County judge Thursday increased the bond for a 14-year-old charged in an attempted homicide and robbery in his Monongahela hometown because prosecutors consider him a flight risk.
Judge John F. DiSalle raised the bond from $25,000 to $150,000 against the suspect, Jamie Delmar Watkins, who was certified in the case as an adult last month.
“He has a history of running,” said Washington County Deputy Assistant District Attorney Jason Walsh.
Watkins was accused of accompanying Christopher Matthew Urista, 16, of Washington, to rob a Monongahela man of his money and marijuana Dec. 7.
The victim, Stephen Whatley, 19, of Thomas Street, was able to identify Watkins after he punched him in the face and knocked off the black mask the suspect wore at the time.
Urista, who was still wanted on a warrant in the case Friday, also has been certified as an adult in the case.
Urista was accused of striking Whatley several times with an aluminum baseball bat before making off with a bag of marijuana and about $100.
Both suspects have been charged with attempted homicide, conspiracy to engage in homicide, aggravated assault, conspiracy to engage in aggravated assault, robbery, burglary, making terroristic threats, carrying an offensive weapon, possessing an instrument of a crime, obstruction and reckless endangerment.