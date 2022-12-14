A judge has rejected requests to recount 13 precincts in Washington County after determining the petitioners alleging “fraud or errors” did not offer specific examples in their individual voting districts.

In her order denying the petitions Monday afternoon, Senior Judge Katherine Emery stated the challengers completed their petitions correctly, but the section of the law in which they claimed general fraud or errors in the races for Pennsylvania governor and/or U.S. senator meant that all precincts in Washington County would have to be recounted.

