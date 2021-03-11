A Washington County judge denied a motion to lift a probation detainer on Washington Councilman Matthew Staniszewski, who has been in jail since Feb. 17.
Staniszewski, 44, is accused of violating his probation after a DUI-related incident, according to a bench warrant signed last month by President Judge John DiSalle.
He had been on probation since August, when he pleaded guilty in Common Pleas court to DUI for an incident occurring in 2019. He was sentenced to six months’ probation, which would have expired Feb. 24.
During a hearing Wednesday, Staniszewski’s attorney, Sean Logue, requested the detainer be lifted so his client could seek treatment. Logue said he had asked that Staniszewski be released on house arrest with an ankle monitor while they search for an inpatient or “intensive outpatient” program for him.
“The judge denied my request because there wasn’t a treatment plan presented,” Logue said after the hearing.
Logue said Staniszewski “had a bed lined up in a facility,” but there was an insurance problem that wasn’t resolved before the bed was filled. Logue said Staniszewski’s father, Dave Staniszewski, is reaching out to treatment providers to obtain a treatment plan.
“Once I have a treatment plan in my hands, I’ll file a new motion to get him into some kind of program,” Logue said.
Logue confirmed that Staniszewski is being investigated by state police in Bedford County for a new DUI offense, for which charges have not yet been filed.
“Matt’s frustrated because he’s desperately seeking out treatment, and he wants to get back to serving the people of Washington,” Logue said.