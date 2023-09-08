A special prosecutor is being assigned to investigate Greene County District Attorney David Russo over his decision to file charges against two county officials following complaints about the ballot placement for candidates in the May primary.

President Judge Lou Dayich signed an order Tuesday in which he said there was probable cause that Russo abused his prosecutorial powers with “willful and gross negligence in the execution of his duty,” paving the way for the special prosecutor.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription