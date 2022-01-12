The Washington branch of the NAACP will host a special video event on Sunday, Jan. 16, featuring television host and journalist Lynn Hayes-Freeland as keynote speaker, as part of its celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The Program, “Why the Content of our Character Still Matters,” will be presented from 4 to 6 p.m. on Zoom.
Also speaking will be Tanisha Long, founder of Black Lives Matter of Pittsburgh and Southwestern Pennsylvania, and Dr. Andrew Goudy, president of the NAACP Washington branch.
Washington Mayor Scott Putnam and Washington County Commissioner Larry Maggi also are slated to make remarks, and student presenter Cole Griffin will recite a poem.
Also appearing at the event will be the Revs. Eugene Beard, Anita Lovell, Debra Mason, and David Wade, and Rabbi David Novitsky.
Admission to the online event is free and open to everyone, but donations are welcome. To watch, visit the NAACP website, naacpwashpa.org, click on the MLK Program button, and use the zoom link to enter the program.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be celebrated on Monday, Jan. 17, to honor the achievements of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning civil rights leader, who was assassinated in 1968.