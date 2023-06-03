Geraldine Jones, former president of California University of Pennsylvania, has been named chairperson of the LeMoyne Community Center Board.
Geraldine Jones, former president of California University of Pennsylvania, has been named chairperson of the LeMoyne Community Center Board.
Jones has served on the board for two years, including as vice chairperson.
Said Jones, “I am confident that the center will continue to improve its operations and programs to the community with our excellent executive director, as the board provides oversight and long-term strategic direction. I am proud to serve as its new chairperson.”
Jones retired from Cal U. in January 2021 after a 46-year career at the university.
She graduated from California State College in 1972 with a Bachelor of Education and earned her master’s degree in education at California in 1980.
After beginning her career as a second-grade teacher in the Albert Gallatin School District, Jones returned to California in 1974 to serve as program director for Upward Bound, and served in various positions there until being named California’s seventh president in 2016.
Jones has received numerous university and community honors, including the Louis E. Waller Humanitarian Award from the Washington County Community Foundation and the Human Rights Award from the Washington County branch of the NAACP.
She continues to serve as a board member for numerous community organizations.
She and her husband, Jeffrey, reside in Canonsburg.
Staff writer
