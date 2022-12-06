Johns Avenue

Mike Jones/Observer-Reporter

Johns Avenue in McDonald is expected to reopen to traffic Friday nearly two months after construction closed the road as crews work to prevent flooding from the nearby Southern Beltway toll road, Pennsylvania Turnpike spokesperson Renee Vid Colborn said. Workers with Plum Construction began working on the $3 million project to redirect stormwater runoff that flooded McDonald multiple times during construction of the highway. Crews closed Johns Avenue on Oct. 10 to install a 66-inch drainage pipe that will run perpendicular with Route 980. The road was supposed to open Nov. 18, although delays during the process pushed the date back to Friday. Construction in the area is expected to continue through August.

