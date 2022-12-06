Johns Avenue in McDonald is expected to reopen to traffic Friday nearly two months after construction closed the road as crews work to prevent flooding from the nearby Southern Beltway toll road, Pennsylvania Turnpike spokesperson Renee Vid Colborn said. Workers with Plum Construction began working on the $3 million project to redirect stormwater runoff that flooded McDonald multiple times during construction of the highway. Crews closed Johns Avenue on Oct. 10 to install a 66-inch drainage pipe that will run perpendicular with Route 980. The road was supposed to open Nov. 18, although delays during the process pushed the date back to Friday. Construction in the area is expected to continue through August.
Johns Avenue in McDonald to reopen Friday
Tags
Mike Jones
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Latest News
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 16
-
Mar 16
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.