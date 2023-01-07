Joe Hardy III, who turned a small cash-and-carry lumberyard business in Eighty-Four, Washington County, into the nation's largest privately held building materials supplier, died on Saturday, his 100th birthday.
A visionary who founded 84 Lumber and Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Fayette County, Hardy was remembered by his family as a brilliant businessman and entrepreneur who valued his family and people.
A statement released on behalf of the family by the comapny said, "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Joseph A. Hardy, III. The Hardy family lost their patriarch and all-around great man. Many knew Joe as a brilliant businessman and enthusiastic entrepreneur. Even with his vast success, Joe always remembered what matters most: people. He helped make the American dream real for so many, and he will be greatly missed. Joe proved that nothing is impossible by willing himself to his 100th birthday. His family is beyond proud of him for making this final accomplishment."
Hardy was born in Upper St. Clair in 1923.
He served as a lieutenant and Air Forces radioman during World War II, and later, he earned an engineering degree from the University of Pittsburgh.
Hardy opened Green Hills Lumber when he was 31 years old. In 1956, Hardy and his brothers opened the first 84 Lumber store, selling to home builders in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia.
Hardy grew the company by opening new stores across America using a "no-frills" model. Today, there are nearly 250 stores in 31 states.
Hardy also founded Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in the Laurel Highlands in 1987, which features a historic hotel and more than 15 dining options (among them, Lautrec, which holds the Forbes Five Star and AAA Five-Diamond awards), an extensive art collection, golf courses and outdoor activities including fly-fishing.
His success landed Hardy on the Forbes 400 list of the country's wealthiest people.
Hardy eventually turned over control of the businesses to his daughter, Maggie Hardy Knox.
Hardy, a champion for his family, community and region, was elected to the Fayette County Board of Commissioners (he donated his salary to a food bank) and served as vice chairman from 2004 to 2007.
A billionaire philanthropist, Hardy was chosen as Philanthropist of the Year by the Washington County Community Foundation.
