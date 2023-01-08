Joe Hardy III, a business titan and philanthropist who turned a small cash-and-carry lumberyard business in Eighty-Four, Washington County, into the nation's largest privately held building materials supplier, died on Saturday, his 100th birthday.

Hardy, who founded 84 Lumber and Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Fayette County, was remembered by his family as a brilliant businessman and entrepreneur who valued his family and people.

