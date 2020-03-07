The Washington County Gay Straight Alliance announced Thursday its entertainment lineup for the county’s first ever Pride festival this summer, which will feature singer Jill Sobule, of New York City.
Sobule’s most recent album, “Nostalgia Kills,” came out in 2018, but she’s known for songs that came out in the 1990s, including “Supermodel,” from the movie “Clueless,” and “I Kissed A Girl.” According to the artist’s website, Sobule’s work became “the first ever openly queer-themed Billboard Top 20 record.”
She also wrote a play, “F- – 7th Grade!” which will be directed by Lisa Petersen and will premiere in May at Pittsburgh’s City Theater, according to her website.
Other performers booked for the 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 27 festival include Phat Man Dee of Pittsburgh, the Pittsburgh Renaissance City Choir, Rachel B and the Pittsburgh Circus Arts Collaborative, and a B-52’s tribute band called The Re-52’s. The master of ceremonies will be Bentleyville native Jeffrey Kash as Ms. Eda Bagel, and drag queens and kings are expected to take the stage throughout the day.
Main Street in Washington will be blocked off from Beau to Maiden streets, with rainbows everywhere. A professional stage will be set up on the street in front of the pavilion, which will be crowded with vendors, crafters and food trucks. The Central Outreach Wellness Center will have a booth to offer free screenings and resources.
When asked about the significance of a Pride festival that will make history in Washington County, Brian Stankavich, one of the event directors, said, “It’s huge.
“I think it’s a great step in the right direction,” he said.
There are 10 members on the committee working to organize the event, hosted by The Gay Straight Alliance. The organization has served the community since 2005, and became a nonprofit in 2012, according to a letter the committee sent out to the community in search of additional vendors and sponsors.
“We have provided programming and social opportunities to many over the years in our community and feel the time is right to celebrate!” the letter reads. “We appreciate that you believe that all people should be treated equally and respectfully and have the opportunity to gather and enjoy life in a safe environment.”
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is expected to attend the festival, which will have an after party from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. in the basement of the George Washington Hotel on North Main Street.
Kathy Cameron, executive director of the Gay Straight Alliance, said that although it’s the county’s first Pride event, “there have been no indications” that the festival would receive any “pushback.” She and Stankavich said the nonprofit was welcomed without incident last year to march in the Whiskey Rebellion Festival parade. It also had a float in Washington’s Christmas parade that featured 8-foot rainbow Christmas trees.
According to the Facebook event page, Washington PA Pride, about 200 people have responded that they will be attending.