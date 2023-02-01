As part of Catholic Schools Week, John F. Kennedy Catholic School students dressed as centenarians to celebrate their 100th day of school. Some students sported gray hair, while others used canes and walkers to maneuver through their classrooms. Students also spent the morning building Noah’s Ark – each class crafted an ark and competed to welcome aboard the most animals – and enjoyed a “100 Reasons We Love JFK” assembly in the afternoon.
JFK Catholic celebrates Catholic Schools Week
Katherine Mansfield
Staff writer
