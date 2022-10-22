The 1960s were packed with eventful months, but few can match October 1962 for the number of truly momentous things that unfolded in its 31 days.

The Beatles’ first single, “Love Me Do,” was released in Britain, on the same day that “Dr. No,” the first James Bond film, hit theaters in the UK. In this country, Johnny Carson took the helm at “The Tonight Show,” and the University of Mississippi was roiled when James Meredith, the institution’s first Black student, showed up for classes while escorted by U.S. Marshals.

