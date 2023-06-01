Jefferson-Morgan High School has received national recognition for excellence in global education.

The high school, which hosted senior Lucia Gallego Gomez, of Madrid, Spain, for the 2022-23 school year, was awarded the EF High School Exchange Year Global Education Excellence Award, presented annually to schools that show commitment to international understanding and global awareness.

