Cumberland Township police have charged a Jefferson man in connection with a crash last month that caused multiple injuries.
Logan Tyler Fazenbaker, 23, faces felony charges of aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under influence and aggravated assault by vehicle, as well as misdemeanors of reckless endangerment and driving under the influence.
According to the criminal complaint, the crash occurred at about 3:40 a.m. May 30 in the 1200 block of Crucible Road. Police found a vehicle that had flipped onto its roof. According to the complaint, Fazenbaker was driving the car with three passengers.
Police said that Starr Booze suffered a significant head injury and was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va. Booze was a rear passenger with Bryce Ringer, who was ejected from the vehicle, court documents state. Ringer refused medical treatment.
Emily Conklin, the front-seat passenger, told police that Fazenbaker was speeding on Crucible Road, and that she told him to slow down. Conklin was also taken to Ruby Memorial.
According to the complaint, Fazenbaker was hospitalized with “significant” injuries, including a cut to his forehead.
Fazenbaker was arraigned Saturday night before District Judge David Balint.
He was released after posting $10,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. June 29.
