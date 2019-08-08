The Carnegie Museum of Art in Pittsburgh will be the first venue to host a major touring exhibition dedicated to the printed work of American artist Jasper Johns.
Organized by the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis, which holds a complete archive of the artist’s prints, “An Art of Changes: Jasper Johns Prints, 1960-2018” surveys six decades of Johns’ work in printmaking through 90 works.
Johns is widely considered one of America’s most influential artists, and four Carnegie International exhibits in the 1950s and 1960s featured his work.
The exhibit opens Oct. 12 and concludes Jan. 19.
For information, call 412-622-3131 or go online to cmoa.org.