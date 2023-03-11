Electra Janis, a district director with the Pennsylvania State House and a small businesswoman with broad life experiences, has announced her candidacy for Washington County commissioner on the Republican ticket.
She has entered the race in the wake of incumbent Diana Irey Vaughan’s decision to not seek another term.
Janis holds multiple degrees in psychology and human resources management, and has worked in the counseling field with groups including the Washington City Mission. She has also worked at two of her family’s businesses. Her husband, Matt, manages the Marathon Diner at Pittsburgh International Airport.
Active in her church and community, Janis said her family and community ties shaped her in her desire for public service.
“Our county is a special place; it’s a place where challenges and tough times are met with the resilience of our people and only last until our next great idea,” said Janis. “Those values are why my husband and I stayed in Washington County to start our lives together, and it’s why we are leaders in our region in manufacturing, energy, education, and health care.”
State Sen. Camera Bartolotta endorsed Janis’ candidacy, saying, “Electra Janis is an excellent candidate for county commissioner. She represents a new generation of leadership that will move us forward, and on day one will put to work her experience of solving problems in state government for the residents of Washington County.”
Janis plans to focus her campaign on promoting economic, workforce, and community development, as well as improving mental health services and helping combat the opioid crisis. She has also pledged transparency in government and to reduce wasteful spending.
“Washington County is a place for families. But we’re losing too many to jobs in other states,” Janis said. “I will put to work my experience in state government and continue to find innovative ways to solve problems for our people so we can ensure families flourish and jobs are plentiful – the future of our county depends on this.”
Janis plans on running an honest, fact-based campaign that will prioritize the people of Washington County.
