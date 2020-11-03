A North Strabane Township man scheduled to appear in plea court this week on charges including attempting to set his girlfriend on fire was arraigned Monday in a child porn case.
Douglas James Schrecengost, 38, also was to appear Wednesday before Washington County Judge Gary Gilman on charges stemming from allegations he set up a hidden camera in a communal laundry room to capture up-skirt images of a female neighbor.
The three cases he faces all stem from the same April 21 investigation into domestic violence at his apartment at 317 Hunting Creek Road, court records show.
Police said Schrecengost’s girlfriend during the 2 a.m. investigation told officers she had been violently abused by him over several days and that he tried to set her on fire with rubbing alcohol. The victim also had many wounds, some of which were healing.
A search of his electronics allegedly revealed video taken in the building’s laundry room and evidence that he had stolen female underwear, according to the complaint.
The search also produced thousands of images of children, including toddlers, in promiscuous poses, court records allege. Police also found 14 other images of children having sex, charging documents state.
Schrecengost has been in jail without bond since April. He was charged with a string of crimes, including aggravated assault, intercept communications, theft and invasion of privacy.
District Judge Michael Manfredi set bond at $50,000 in the child porn case.