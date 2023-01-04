Jefferson-Morgan School District unveiled a newly painted wall Tuesday honoring Rockets’ graduate, the late Colby Simkovic, and the “Be Like Colby” Award.
The mural, which is at the main entrance to the high school, is an orange and black painting that depicts Colby and the passions and interests he embodied through his life and are now carried on by those who loved him.
The mural was done by Carmichaels native Damian Ferek, founder and operator of the Morgantown, W.Va.-based The Stick Co., which designs wall wrappings among an array of other services.
Following the death of Simkovic, who was 19 at the time of his passing, March 7, 2021, the “Be Like Colby” award was formed by his family.
The late Simkovic was founder of Colby’s Stars Foundation – a nonprofit organization that helps children battling cancer or any other life-threatening diseases – in 2011.
In 2021, the founders of the “Be Like Colby Award honored one student from Jefferson-Morgan with a monetary award. In 2022, one graduating student from six Greene County schools – Carmichaels, Jefferson-Morgan, Mapletown, Waynesburg, West Greene and the Greene County Technology Center, Waynesburg – was given a monetary award. The plan is the same for 2023.
According to Carrie Simkovic, Colby’s mother, the award is presented to deserving seniors in the area. The seniors will be nominated by anonymous committees throughout area schools and the community.
“Colby was compassionate, fun-loving, honest, empathetic, non-judgmental, hard-working, self-driven, always willing to lend a hand without being asked,” his mother said. “He was someone that you were proud to have known.”
Carrie Simkovic added that after Colby passed, “we (his family) wanted to do something along with Colby’s Stars Foundation to keep his legend alive.”
The gifts are financially supported by a fundraiser and donations. Money from the Colby’s Stars Foundation are not used toward this award, Simkovic said.
Said Brandon Robinson, Jefferson-Morgan superintendent: “The dedication wall in our school district for the “Be Like Colby” Award allows students and staff that may not have personally known Colby to understand the impact he had on our district.
“We would like all our students to display the characteristics that Colby had and strive to be the next Be Like Colby Award winner. Now our students will walk by the dedication wall daily, and it will spark conversation and remind our students to not only be great students, but more importantly even better human beings.”
Robinson added that the district and the Simkovic family have worked closely since Colby passed to come up with a way to honor Colby and the impact he had on the district.
“Now we have a way to honor Colby and what he stood for every single day in our district,” he added. “He made our district a better place just by being himself.”
Colby Simkovic was an athlete who was diagnosed with a rare brain tumor in 2010. A 2020 graduate of Jefferson-Morgan High School where he was an all-state and all-county standout on the Rockets’ WPIAL champion rifle team, Colby endured a decade-long battle with cancer.
He inspired many by actively speaking of hope and perseverance at various fundraising events during his illness, supporting others struggling with serious illness.
Carrie and Jerry Simkovic have been driving forces in keeping Colby’s memory alive through his foundation and the family’s award.
In June, Colby Simkovic was the co-recipient of the James C. “Jimmy” Montecalvo and Luke Blanock Memorial Courage Award,” presented annually at the Washington-Greene Co. Chapter Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame banquet.
