Jefferson-Morgan High School’s Class of 2022 commencement will take place at 7 p.m. June 1 at Stanley Fowler Auditorium at Jefferson-Morgan Middle/High School.
Approximately 54 students will receive their diplomas.
Taylor Burnfield earned valedictorian honors, and Amber McAnany is salutatorian.
Burnfield is the daughter of Ronnie and Jodie Burnfield of Jefferson.
She serves as president of both the National Honor Society and Spanish Club, and maintains a 4.5 GPA. She is vice president of student council, and is a member of Leo Club, debate team, Science Olympiad, Envirothon, SADD, and reading club.
Burnfield also is a four-year letterman of Waynesburg rifle team. She placed third at the 2020 WPIAL individual rifle competition and ninth at the 2020 PIAA individual state rifle competition.
She is the recipient of the DeMasse HER eSTEAM scholarship, the Army Specialist Gregory A. Cox Memorial Scholarship, and the Russell A. Guthrie memorial scholarship.
After high school, she plans to attend West Virginia University and major in business.
McAnany is the daughter of John and Melanie McAnany of Clarksville.
She is a four-year National Honor Society member, a four-year Leo club member., and maintains a 4.5 GPA.
She is involved in community and school service projects, and participates in roadside clean-up, packs backpacks for the school’s weekend food program, and rings bells for the Salvation Army.
McAnany was a recipient of the 2021 NMSI Stem Star Award. She has also been named to the Penn State 4.0 Club. She was named Student of the Month for October 2021 by the Jefferson-Morgan Centennial Lions Club.
She was also a recipient of the Donna Furnier Scholarship and the Jefferson-Morgan Parent-Teacher Organization Scholarship.
After high school, McAnany will attend the University of Pittsburgh and major in biology/pre-med to pursue a career in anesthesiology.