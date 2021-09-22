The Parent Group-Southwestern Local Task Force 1 monthly meeting will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 1. Those planning to attend should contact Tami Kite for the Zoom meeting link at tami.kite@iu1.org.
There will be a presentation on BPIS for Families, presented by IU1 licensed social worker and behavior trainer and consultant Amy Dillow.
All parents of children with disabilities are encouraged to attend, as well as personnel from agencies and school districts in Washington, Greene and Fayette counties.
For more information, call 724-938-3241, ext. 273 or 222.