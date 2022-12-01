The parent group Southwestern Local Task Force 1 monthly meeting will be held on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to noon.
The parent group Southwestern Local Task Force 1 monthly meeting will be held on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to noon.
There will be a presentation on building a strong individualized education program by the PEAL Center.
Parents of children with disabilities are encouraged to attend, as well asl those from agencies and schools in Washington, Fayette and Greene counties.
Contact Tami Kite at tami.kite@iu.org for a Zoom link to the meeting. For questions, call 724-938-3241, extensions 242 or 222.
