The Parent Group-Southwestern Local Task Force 1 monthly meeting will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 2. Those who plan to attend should contact Tami Kite for the Zoom meeting link at tami.kite@iu1.org/.
There will be a presentation on Embracing Inclusiveness, an in-depth look at several families’ experiences navigating education, social and community inclusion.
All parents of children with disabilities are encouraged to attend, as well as personnel from agencies and school districts in Washington, Greene and Fayette counties. Everyone is welcome.
For more information, call 724-938-3241, ext. 273 or 222.